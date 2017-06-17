Babysitter pulled from swimming pool after 4-year-old calls 911
Police are shown at the scene after a 20-year-old woman was pulled from a backyard pool in Newmarket on Friday.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017 12:34PM EDT
Police north of Toronto say a 20-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition Saturday after being pulled from a backyard swimming pool.
York Regional Police arrived at a residence in Newmarket, Ont. just before 5 p.m. on June 16. They said a four-year-old girl called 911 after her babysitter “had accidentally gone into the deep end of the swimming pool and was unresponsive.”
The woman was rushed to hospital.
The child was not injured, police said, and the incident is not considered suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-tips.
