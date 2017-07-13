

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Surrey, B.C. woman is now facing several charges in connection to a shocking incident in which a driver struck two traffic controllers in Burnaby last month before speeding off.

Burnaby RCMP announced Wednesday that Brenda Aregay, 38, has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault, two counts of dangerous driving, and two counts of failure to stop.

The incidents occurred last month when a white SUV struck down a flagger who was trying to control traffic at a road construction site. A widely circulated video of the incident showed the SUV in a road section closed off from traffic, trying to merge into traffic.

Without warning, the vehicle suddenly accelerated, struck the flagger, and then sped off.

A little further down the road, the SUV became involved in a second altercation with another flagger, hitting him as well before speeding away.

The first flagger suffered a concussion and leg injuries. The second flagger was not seriously injured but received scrapes and bruises.

Shortly after, police received a complaint about a woman assaulting two children on a nearby street. When police arrived, they learned that the woman was the suspected driver in the hit and runs. She was immediately placed into custody.

RCMP are asking for witnesses to any of the incidents to come forward.