

CTVNews.ca Staff





A day of tubing on a stretch of river in North Vancouver took a dark turn when a group became stranded for several hours late Sunday night.

Firefighters said they received a distress call around 10 p.m. local time. They were able to find the seven stranded tubers near the Capilano Suspension Bridge by spotting the light from a cellphone.

“They actually made a good call and stayed where they were,” one of the first responders told CTV Vancouver.

Firefighters lowered an inflatable boat down the steep banks and into the water, pulling the group to safety around 1 a.m. One person had to be removed on a stretcher due to exhaustion.

Paramedics were on hand to assess the group. Nobody was seriously injured.

One of the tuber’s parents picked them up early Monday morning. Some were seen hiding their faces with towels as they left.

There is no charge for this type of rescue.