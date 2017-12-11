B.C. to announce decision on Site C dam
The Site C Dam location is seen along the Peace River in Fort St. John, B.C., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 11, 2017 4:58AM EST
VICTORIA - British Columbia Premier John Horgan will be giving his government's decision on the future of the controversial Site C hydroelectric dam this morning.
The New Democrat government has been debating whether to continue the construction of the $8.3-billion dam or cancel the work midway through the job.
The B.C. Utilities Commission, an independent energy regulator, concluded in its assessment that the dam is over budget and behind schedule.
The dam has been marked by deeply divisive approaches to environmental, economic, technological and Indigenous concerns that have become the front lines of political battles in B.C.
An estimated $4 billion has been spent so far on the dam that has been under construction for more than two years.
B.C. Hydro, the province's public utility, has said more than 2,000 people are working on Site C, which is in the Peace River area near Fort St. John.
