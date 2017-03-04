B.C. student dies during ski trip to Whistler, school says
Skiing at Whistler Blackcomb Resort is shown in a handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Destination BC-Robin O'Neill)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, March 4, 2017 12:38PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 4, 2017 5:17PM EST
A high school student has died during a ski trip to Whistler with their classmates, according to a school official.
In a statement online, the head of Abbotsford’s Mennonite Educational Institute (MEI) Secondary school said 11 students and two staff members travelled to Whistler, B.C. Friday.
The student was reported missing later that afternoon, resulting in a search by ski patrol.
The head of MEI Secondary School, Vijay Manuel, said in the statement that the student had died. The cause of death was not immediately clear.
The school did not release the student's name, age or gender in the statement.
Manuel added in the statement that the school is working to help the students, parents and teachers “process this tragic news.”
With files from The Canadian Press
