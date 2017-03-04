

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 14-year-old boy died Friday after going missing during a ski trip to Whistler with his high school classmates.

The head of Abbotsford’s Mennonite Educational Institute (MEI) Secondary school, Vijay Manuel, said in a statement that 11 students and two staff members from the Ski & Snowboard Club travelled to Whistler, B.C. Friday.

The student was reported missing later that afternoon, resulting in a search by Whistler Blackcomb ski patrol.

CTV Vancouver reports that crews found the boy that night at the bottom of a large cliff. They performed CPR on the teen, but couldn’t revive him.

In a statement from Whistler Blackcomb’s COO David Brownlie, Whistler Blackcomb gave their “deepest sympathy and support to [the] guest’s family and friends.”

The school did not release the student's name, but according to Manuel there’s been an outpouring of support for his family and friends.

“There’s a response from the community of love and care for this student and his family,” he told CTV Vancouver. “It just speaks volumes for the kind of person that the student was.”

Manuel also said in the statement that grief counsellors are working to help the students, parents and teachers process the tragic event.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Vancouver’s St John Alexander