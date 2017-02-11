B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway closed again overnight due to spun out trucks
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 8:30AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 11:55AM EST
VANCOUVER - It's been another tough night for travellers on British Columbia's Coquihalla Highway.
DriveBC says a stretch of Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt was closed in both directions overnight after some transport trucks lost control and spun out.
The closure caused a huge traffic backup, just as it did the previous night when the highway linking British Columbia's south coast and the Interior was shutdown by freezing rain and heavy snow.
That closure left motorists trapped in their vehicles for the entire frigid night.
Some motorists tweeted this morning about their frustration of being at a standstill on the highway for more than three hours.
DriveBC tweeted that the highway was reopened by about 4.a.m. local time.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway closed again overnight due to spun out trucks
- Man found not criminally responsible for bus beheading gets absolute discharge
- B.C. Premier Christy Clark apologizes over claims NDP hacked her party's website
- Snow plow driver 'Big Tom' rescues woman in labour during N.B. storm
- B.C. mom dies after being struck on icy road while helping driver