B.C. recognizes wildfire heroes with new award
Fire crews assess and fall danger trees in the southwest section of the Verdant Creek wildfire near Highway 93S in a handout photo from Parks Canada. (HO-Parks Canada-M.Kinley/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 14, 2017 6:46PM EDT
KAMLOOPS, B.C. - British Columbia's government is looking to recognize people who went out of their way to help when record-breaking wildfires tore through the province this summer.
Premier John Horgan was in Kamloops today where he announced the new "Above and Beyond" awards, which honour those who fought the flames, provided shelter for evacuees, or otherwise helped their community during the crisis.
Around 65,000 people were forced from their homes this summer as wildfires scorched more than 12,000 square kilometres, destroying homes and infrastructure in several communities.
People who helped out when floods hit the Okanagan last spring are also eligible for the recognition.
Horgan says the province wants to make sure that 2017 is remembered as a moment when British Columbians came together and supported one another.
Nominations for the award can be made online or by mail, and everyone who is nominated will receive a certificate of distinction, signed by the premier.
