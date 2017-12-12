B.C. premier says pot smokers may face same outdoor rules as cigarette smokers
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017
VICTORIA -- Premier John Horgan says marijuana users in British Columbia could face the same rules as those who smoke tobacco in public.
Horgan says his government is still formulating its marijuana policy, but following bylaws that prohibit people from smoking near buildings or public spaces is under consideration.
Recreational use of marijuana in Canada becomes legal on July 1 and the provinces and territories are developing their policies for the sale, distribution and use of cannabis.
Horgan says in an interview that people have raised health concerns about second-hand smoke from marijuana while others have told the government they look forward to smoking pot in community areas.
In Ontario, marijuana users will be prohibited from consuming pot outside of private residences.
British Columbia announced last week it will allow marijuana sales at private and public stores to buyers who are at least 19 years old.
