

The Canadian Press





SURREY, B.C. - Police say a pastor from a church in Surrey, B.C., and his wife are facing more than a dozen charges including sexual assault.

RCMP say the alleged assaults occurred between 2015 and 2017 and involve a pastor from the Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church.

Police say 34-year-old Samuel Emerson has been charged with 13 counts of sexual assault, 11 counts of being in a position of authority and touching a person for a sexual purpose, and one count of sexual touching of a person under the age of 16.

They say the man's wife, 37-year-old Madelaine Emerson, has been charged with one count each of sexual assault and threats to cause death or bodily harm, and one count of being in a position of authority and touching a person for a sexual purpose.

No one at the church was immediately available to respond to a request for comment.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP say they believe there may be other victims that have not come forward to police.