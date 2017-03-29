

WARNING: Details included in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

A B.C. man has pleaded guilty to several charges in the case of a 16-year-old girl who was tied up, beaten and sexually assaulted during a two-day ordeal in 2014.

Details of the violent and disturbing attack were revealed during a sentencing hearing for Paul Schipfel in a Surrey, B.C. courtroom on Tuesday.

Court heard that the teenage victim met Schipfel through a mutual acquaintance and was lured with the promise of a cleaning job.

The girl was taken to a vacant property, where she was tied up, gagged, threatened with death and sexually assaulted, the Crown said.

The Crown alleges that Schipfel’s common-law wife, Grace Davies, participated in the attack. Davies is being tried separately and none of the allegations against her have been proven in court.

The Crown alleges the teenage victim was told to call her attackers "master" and "mistress," or "mommy" and "daddy.” Prosecutors also allege the victim was told that she was the couple’s anniversary gift to one another.

After the girl was assaulted at the vacant property, she was taken to the couple’s residence in Surrey, where the Crown alleges that the torture and sexual assaults continued.

Prosecutors also allege the victim was injected with a drug and photographed. The court heard Schipfel was high on crystal meth while the crimes took place.

Hospital workers documented a total of 56 injuries on the victim’s body, the court heard. More than two years later, she still suffers nightmares, flashbacks and severe anxiety.

In seeking a 10-year sentence, the defence told court that Schipfel is genuinely remorseful for his actions. The Crown is seeking a 15-year sentence, less time served.

The judge is expected to deliver the sentence in May.

