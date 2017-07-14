B.C. man gets four years in driving death of Mountie
Const. Sarah Beckett is shown in an undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 14, 2017 4:11AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 14, 2017 1:56PM EDT
COLWOOD, B.C. - A man has been sentenced to four years in prison for the death of an RCMP officer who was killed when a truck rammed her cruiser near Victoria last year.
Twenty-nine-year-old Kenneth Fenton has also been banned from driving and prohibited from owning a weapon for 10 years in the death of RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett.
Provincial court Judge Ronald Lamperson says no sentence he could impose can bring back Beckett or address the pain her family and friends suffer.
The court heard Fenton's blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit and he was speeding when he ran a red light, slamming into the officer's vehicle.
Beckett, a married mother of two boys, had recently returned from maternity leave when she was killed in Langford, a suburb of Victoria, in April 2016.
Fenton pleaded guilty in May to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.
