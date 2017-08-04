B.C. man charged with sexual assault for allegedly not disclosing HIV status
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 4, 2017 10:27AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 4, 2017 11:57AM EDT
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- A Vancouver-area man has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault for allegedly having unprotected sex without disclosing his HIV status.
RCMP say they received an allegation against Brian Carlisle last month and, through their investigation, identified other people whom he didn't inform about being diagnosed with the sexually-transmitted infection.
Police say the 47-year-old has an online presence on several social media and dating sites and their investigation has led them to Ontario, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Vermont, where he may have also lived.
RCMP say the medical status of someone facing criminal charges isn't typically released, but it was in this case because of the public-health interest.
Carlisle has been released on bail with a number of conditions including, revealing his HIV status to his sexual partners, wearing a condom and not accessing online dating websites.
His next court appearance is Sept. 11 in Abbotsford, B.C.
