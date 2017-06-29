

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press





VICTORIA -- Several veteran cabinet ministers were philosophical today about an impending confidence vote that was expected to topple the province's Liberal government after 16 years in office.

Mary Polak and Shirley Bond said they were prepared for whatever happens, a minority NDP government or a snap election.

"We have a front-row seat to history," said Polak, a four-term legislature member who serves as health minister.

"Those of us who run for election, we know what we're signing on for and that is to follow the will of the people. We have a system of government that provides for this to be the way in which a situation is resolved, and so I think we're all prepared for any eventuality."

Bond, the minister of tourism and skills training who has served five terms in the house, said the confidence vote is difficult for the Liberals, but she was prepared to accept the result.

"This is literally democracy in action," said Bond. "Today, as difficult as it might be, is part of the process. We accept that and we're going to keep working hard."

A provincial election more than seven weeks ago left the Liberals with a minority government.

If the Liberals fall, Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon will have to decide whether to dissolve the legislature or allow the NDP to form a minority government with the backing of the Green party.

On Wednesday, Premier Christy Clark said she is ready to tell Guichon the legislature can't work, if the lieutenant-governor asks for her opinion.

The NDP and Greens have an agreement to defeat the Liberals in a bid to put the New Democrats in power.

But a debate over who will serve as Speaker has raised questions about how long an NDP government might survive as the Liberals have not committed to allowing one of their members to serve in the position.

If a New Democrat or Green member serves in the post, the house is deadlocked with votes likely to end in 43-43 outcomes, leaving the Speaker to decide whether to break the tie.

Last month's election left the Liberals with 43 seats, the NDP 41 and the Greens three.