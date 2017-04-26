B.C. leaders set for televised debate
B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark speaks during a campaign stop at StructureCraft Builders in Delta, B.C., on Monday April 24, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 4:17AM EDT
VANCOUVER -- Leaders of British Columbia's political parties will enter living rooms across the province tonight as they take part in a televised debate.
Liberal Leader Christy Clark says the event will give her a chance to talk directly to voters about the choices they face come election day on May 9.
NDP Leader John Horgan says while tonight's debate is important, candidates should always champion issues that matter to the public, and he plans to speak about how he's managed to do that over the last four years.
The event follows a radio debate last week that featured acrimonious exchanges between Clark and Horgan.
At one point, Horgan asked Clark not to touch him after she put her hand on his arm and told him to calm down.
Green Leader Andrew Weaver says he plans to avoid engaging in similar clashes in this debate and will stick to policy instead of personal insults.
