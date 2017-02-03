B.C. judge to rule in child bride case focused on sect's polygamous beliefs
Winston Blackmore is seen outside his community hall in the isolated religious commune of Bountiful, B.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2011. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Laura Kane, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 4:16AM EST
CRANBROOK, B.C. - A judge in the trial of three people accused of removing girls from Canada so they could be placed in plural marriages is expected to release his decision today in a Cranbrook, B.C., court.
The trial focused on evidence of polygamous beliefs and practices in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints followed by the three on trial, Brandon Blackmore, Gail Blackmore and James Oler.
They are accused of taking the young girls from Canada into the United States for a sexual purpose in 2004.
The three are connected to the community of Bountiful in southeast B.C., where the trial heard plural marriage was practised.
The trial heard the Blackmores, who are separated as husband and wife, took a 13-year-old girl to marry Warren Jeffs, the 60-year-old FLDS prophet now serving a life sentence in Texas.
Oler is accused of bringing a 15-year-old girl across the border to marry James Leroy Johnson, who was 24 at the time of the marriage.
Gail Blackmore and James Oler did not have lawyers and did not present arguments, while Brandon Blackmore's lawyer said the prosecution failed to prove the allegations against his client.
