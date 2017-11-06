

Josh K. Elliott, CTVNews.ca





Residents at a highrise in Burnaby, B.C. are still reeling after the death of an eight-year-old girl who fell from the 22nd floor, in an incident police have described as a tragic accident.

Several residents at the apartment building told CTV Vancouver that the girl, named Audrey, was visually impaired.

Investigators are still trying to determine exactly how she fell from her family’s apartment on Saturday.

“What we’re trying to establish is whether or not the child fell from a balcony or from a window,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Dale Carr told CTV Vancouver.

He added that there were a number of witnesses at the scene on the afternoon of the incident.

Building resident Bruce MacDonald says he was one of the first people to reach Audrey after the fall.

“I used to have my first aid ticket so I went over there,” MacDonald told CTV Vancouver. He said someone else was “already there trying to get a pulse,” but it was too late.

“A few minutes later the father came downstairs and… yeah. It was horrible.”

A makeshift memorial to the girl has been set up outside the highrise.

With files from CTV Vancouver