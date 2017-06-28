B.C. couple donates kidneys to strangers
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 10:08PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 28, 2017 10:46PM EDT
A B.C. woman donated a kidney to a complete stranger, and her act of kindness inspired her husband to donate one too.
Elizabeth Black of Burnaby decided to give her kidney away after seeing her father-in-law and a neighbour deal with kidney disease.
“They inspired me to, sort of, pass on their spirits,” she says.
Black had surgery in 2013 and it took about a month to recover.
Black’s husband, Ken McLeod, says he saw what his wife went through and asked himself, “Could I not do the same?”
He donated to a stranger in 2016.
“You hope that you're helping and that somebody will be able to have a better life because of it,” he said.
Black says that donating her kidney was not only indescribably meaningful, but that the decision led her to a new hobby.
To get healthier before for the surgery, Black took up running. Now, she travels far and wide to compete in marathons and half-marathons.
“Before all my runs, I think of my recipient,” she says. “Without them, I wouldn't be having any of these opportunities.”
With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Maria Weisgarber
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- 'Cascade of charges' pending against shooting suspect following dramatic chase: police
- B.C. couple donates kidneys to strangers
- Canada 150 protesters try to erect teepee on Parliament Hill
- Jury finds Saretzky guilty of three counts of first-degree murder
- Supreme Court upholds worldwide order directing Google to block content