A Vancouver-area cat spent more than three days stuck in a tree until – you guessed it – firefighters came to the rescue.

Three-year-old Bubba climbed up a North Vancouver tree on Tuesday.

Owner Lori Hemmingson said she suspects a coyote chased Bubba into the tree and he was too scared to come down.

Bubba was more than 30 metres off the ground when firefighters used a bucket truck to scoop him up on Friday evening.



Hemmingson said she was "blown away" by the rescue and thanked the firefighters. "It’s beautiful,” she said. “Absolutely beautiful.”

Kevin Goodsell, who witnessed the rescue, called it “pretty awesome.”

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure