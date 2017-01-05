

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





The blast of winter weather that continues to grip the Vancouver area has spawned a new breed of local activist -- an axe-wielding 27-year-old father clad in flannel, high visibility overalls, Ray Ban sunglasses and a toque, who is determined to take matters into his own hands when it comes to un-shovelled walkways and public spaces.

His name is Peter Bigby, but the internet calls him the “Phantom Shovel.” The Port Moody, B.C. man has taken to the streets, and to Twitter, to shame those who fail to remove their share of ice and snow.

He spends hours on the job, armed with a shovel and axe, hacking away at frozen bus shelters and sidewalks before recording and tweeting a quick video to admire his work and chide municipal workers, Port Moody’s mayor, and even the local police for their complacency.

“I wonder how long I can hang out outside the police station swinging an axe, shovelling their snow, before they come out and help me,” Bigby said in a video. “We’ll find out.”

@PortMoodyPD, the friendly Canadian thing to do when a neighbor shovels your walk is to bring them a beer at least #hosers #SaltLife pic.twitter.com/nFiJ4DNRYH — The Phantom Shovel (@PhantomShovel69) January 3, 2017

Officials in Vancouver and its outlying communities have come under fire for failing to keep icy sidewalks safe for pedestrians. Hundreds of people were turned away from 10 local fire halls on Wednesday after demand for free de-icing salt outstripped supply. In some cases, the loads of salt were already gone before the promotion started.

Port Moody Mayor Mike Clay said his staff has been working “flat out” since Dec. 5, but the sheer volume of ice and snow has proved overwhelming.

Bigby isn’t buying it, naming Clay in a video tweeted with the message “Thanks #hoser” on Thursday. He’s also joked that his 2-year-old daughter can offer shovelling tutorials for anyone that’s interested.

“(It’s) for public safety, for your neighbour’s safety, for just pure consideration,” he told CTV Vancouver.

Clay isn’t bothered by Bigby’s ribbing. “I wish there were 1,200 Phantom Shovels out there shovelling the streets,” he said.

With more snow in the forecast, Bigby hopes the mayor’s wish comes true.

“Just a little bit of chipping in from everyone would really make a huge difference,” he said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Julie Nolin