A top immigration lawyer says that asylum seekers sneaking across the U.S.-Manitoba border can expect to have their refugee claims heard by Canada.

Chantal Desloges told CTV’s Power Play that although some believe the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement means the migrants will be sent back, that is not in fact how the agreement works.

“It only applies if the person shows up at a regulated border crossing and reports to a Canada Border Services officer,” Desloges said. “So if you sneak across the border and make your claim inside Canada, the Safe Third Country Agreement doesn’t apply to you.”

Desloges said she has worked on a few cases in which refugee claimants rejected in the United States have snuck across the border before being deported and granted refugee status by Canada.

In that sense, the agreement encourages dangerous human smuggling, according to Desloges.

In one recent case, Seidu Mohammed of Ghana suffered frostbite so bad after crossing the border into Manitoba that he lost all of his fingers.

Desloges said U.S. President Donald Trump’s seven-country visa ban could force Canada may need to re-think the Safe Third Country Agreement. She points out that most of those crossing into Manitoba are from Somalia -- one of the seven countries on Trump’s list.

Since the beginning of January, at least 61 asylum seekers have crossed the border into Manitoba from the U.S., often dropped by smugglers and told to walk long distances in the middle of the night. That’s compared to between 50 and 60 in a typical year.

In 2016 there were 7,022 land border crossings by asylum seekers, up from 4,407 in 2015, according to the Canadian Border Services Agency.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Tuesday that “people travelling unprepared in very severe winter weather conditions” is “of concern to us.”

“We are examining right now what are the appropriate steps to take to protect the integrity of the border, to make sure that public health and safety is properly protected and to make sure that the people involved here are treated in a fair and compassionate way,” Goodale added.

With files from CTV’s Jill Macyshon