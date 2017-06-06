Aspiring model sought in murder turns herself in
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 9:44AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 6, 2017 1:02PM EDT
An aspiring model has surrendered the day after police issued a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.
York Regional Police say Laurie Phan, 22, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged after she turned herself in to police later in the day.
Phan was wanted in connection with the death of Noel Williams, who was found shot at a Markham, Ont. home on Feb. 10, 2017.
In April, police charged Jasper Atienza, 28, of Richmond Hill, with first-degree murder in Williams’ death.
According to a years-old post on a model networking site, Phan appeared to be trying to break into the modelling business.
At the time, she wrote that she was a nursing student whose interests included “fashion, glamour, hair/makeup.”
On Monday, York Regional Police released photos of her with and without makeup, and with blond hair.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- LIVE BLOG: Defence makes arguments in trial of medical student charged with murder
- Alta. school bus driver charged with drunk driving after bus hits tree
- Police investigate parking lot 'cane battle' between elderly females
- Toronto woman charged with assault, uttering threats pledges allegiance to ISIS in court
- Families of missing, murdered indigenous women share hopes for future of inquiry