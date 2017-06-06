

CTVNews.ca Staff





An aspiring model has surrendered the day after police issued a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.

York Regional Police say Laurie Phan, 22, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged after she turned herself in to police later in the day.

Phan was wanted in connection with the death of Noel Williams, who was found shot at a Markham, Ont. home on Feb. 10, 2017.

In April, police charged Jasper Atienza, 28, of Richmond Hill, with first-degree murder in Williams’ death.

According to a years-old post on a model networking site, Phan appeared to be trying to break into the modelling business.

At the time, she wrote that she was a nursing student whose interests included “fashion, glamour, hair/makeup.”

On Monday, York Regional Police released photos of her with and without makeup, and with blond hair.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.