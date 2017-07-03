

CTVNews.ca





Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with what they called a brazen and terrifying attempted abduction of a four-year-old girl who was walking home with her mother.

A man grabbed the girl in a “sexual manner” and attempted to bite her, Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray said during a press conference on Monday.

The mother, Faida Bugagara, told CTV Winnipeg that they had reached their porch on McKenzie Street at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, when the man tried to force his way inside. He grabbed her child Princess by the legs, says Bugagara, and she struggled to keep hold of her.

The mother ran with her daughter to a nearby yard. The suspect fled.

“It was a terrifying incident,” said Murray.

Murray says the service’s major crimes and identification units were able to identify the suspect as Ruben Kyle Mawakeesick, 26, of Winnipeg. The police issued an arrest warrant early Sunday morning and followed that up with a public plea for help locating him.

The public was “instrumental” in finding the suspect, said Murray. He was arrested at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, at a residence on Toronto Street.

According to Murray, the suspect tried to bite and spit on officers during his arrest and, while in custody, a surveillance camera caught him engaging in an indecent act in an interview room.

The girl was not hurt in the incident. The mother was bitten by a dog while seeking help at a neighbour’s, sustaining minor injuries.

Bugagara told CTV Winnipeg that she did not know the motive for the incident and was fearful it would happen to someone else.

Mawakeesick is charged with abduction of a person under 14, sexual assault, sexual interference, assault causing bodily harm, two counts of assaulting a police officer, resisting a police officer, indecent act, and failing to comply with probation.