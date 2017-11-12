

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





The John A. Macdonald monument in downtown Montreal was covered head-to-toe with what appears to be red paint early Sunday.

Video posted online by a group of self-described “anti-colonial anti-racists” shows a colourful substance being sprayed onto the statue of Canada’s first prime minister at Place du Canada.

In an accompanying statement, the group said Macdonald was responsible for residential schools, measures to destroy Indigenous cultures and traditions, and the open promotion of “so-called ‘Aryan’ Canada.”

“John A. Macdonald was a white supremacist,” the statement read. “Macdonald’s statue belongs in a museum, not as a monument taking up public space in Montreal.”

Andrée-Anne Picard, a spokesperson for the Montreal police, told CTVNews.ca that investigators are looking into the matter, but there are no suspects or witnesses at this time. She said police will be examining security cameras in the area for evidence.

The video and statement were shared on the Facebook page of activist Jaggi Singh.

The group said it is not affiliated with any of the organizations participating in Sunday’s protest demonstrations in Montreal, while expressing support and solidarity with their motives.

Protestors gathered in the city on Sunday to oppose the province’s controversial religious neutrality law, as well as right-wing political views and racism.

#Montreal demonstration against hate and racism right now pic.twitter.com/uC1gwn8DGJ — Kathleen Speckert (@KathlQueen) November 12, 2017

The event was coordinated by various students associations, teachers’ unions, the Montreal chapter of Black Lives Matter, the Association for Progressive Jurists, the Association of Muslims, and Arabs for Secularism in Quebec.

The vandalism of the John A. Macdonald statue follows the defacement of another Montreal monument memorializing Canada’s fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day.

The words “F--k war” and “F--k the army” were written in French in red spray paint. City workers managed to clean away the vandalism in time for the Remembrance Day procession to begin.

The group responsible for vandalizing the Macdonald statue said the action was inspired by the rallies against controversial political figures that have taken place in the U.S., and acknowledged the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario’s call to remove Macdonald’s name from public schools in the province.