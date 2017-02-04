

CTVNews.ca Staff





Protests against U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend his country’s refugee program and ban travel from seven Muslim-majority nations erupted across the world on Saturday, including a large demonstration near the U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto.

“We have thousands of people gathered today against Islamophobia, white supremacy and deportations, in mourning about the deaths in Quebec City, and in opposition to Islamophobic and racist laws here in Canada and the United States,” Syed Hussan, an organiser with grassroots activist organization No One is Illegal Toronto, told CP24 on Saturday afternoon.

“This tragedy in Quebec City shows that there is Islamophobia and racism here,” Hussan said. “We need to uproot it here, starting at the federal level in policy, but also in our communities, in challenging Islamophobia and racism -- wherever we see it, we need to shut it down.”

Shutting down parts of busy University Ave., the protesters marched to the nearby Federal Court of Canada.

“We want to connect what’s happening in the United States to… federal immigration laws,” Hussan said.

The protest in Toronto on Saturday was held concurrently with similar demonstrations in 13 other Canadian cities, such as Montreal, Vancouver and Ottawa, as well as in international cities like Jakarta, London and Paris.

Walied Khogali is a community activist and one of the organizers of Saturday’s protest in Toronto.

“What happened in the United States will happen here in Canada,” Khogali told CTV Your Morning on Tuesday. “There is anti-immigrant sentiment out there.”

While Trump’s policies and the tragedy in Quebec City have sparked public outcry, Khogali says that they point to deeper societal issues.

“It’s important that we come together in moments of crisis, but we continue the work against Islamophobia in the long-term,” he said. “I suspect that there might be tragedies in the future, and we need to make sure we do whatever it takes to prevent that from happening.”

The U.S. travel and refugee bans were temporarily suspended by a federal judge on Friday in a move that Trump derided on Twitter as "ridiculous."

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

With files from CP24