Snowy conditions continued to batter Ontario and Eastern Canada on Sunday, after residents woke up to another blast of winter. Environment Canada has issued dozens of weather warnings across the Maritimes and Ontario, while others have ended.

Snow and gusty winds continue to batter much of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Environment Canada is calling for as much as 60 centimetres of snow and wind speeds up to 100 kilometres per hour in some areas along the Fundy coast.

“We don’t use the word blizzard very often in the winter time but this one clearly is several hours of blowing and drifting snow,” Dave Phillips, senior climatologist from Environment Canada, told CTV News Channel Sunday. “It’s going to bring life to a standstill.”

Blizzard-like conditions are expected into Monday and Tuesday. Officials say travel is expected to be “extremely hazardous” due to poor visibility and warn that road closures are likely.

Wind chill values could make temperatures feel as cold as minus 45 Celsius on the Acadian Peninsula. Environment Canada has issued several extreme cold warnings.

In Ontario, freezing rain and snow hit the Hamilton and Niagara regions as well as parts of the Greater Toronto Area Sunday. A snowfall warning from Environment Canada ended for the GTA on Sunday afternoon with about 15 centimetres of snow accumulation.

“That snow that has already fallen will now be picked up and moved about by some strong winds,” said Phillips.

Other parts of the province continue to face heavy snowfall warnings, with Ottawa expected to get as much as 25 centimetres of snow by Monday morning. According to Phillips, this could be the biggest single-day snowfall Ottawa has seen this winter.

Heavy snow is also expected across Quebec. Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings covering most of the province as a low pressure system moves in from New England and the Great Lakes. Up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected.