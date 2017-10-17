Ammonia leak at arena in Fernie, B.C. draws emergency response
An ammonia leak in Fernie, B.C. has drawn a hazmat team and emergency crews to an arena in a residential neighbourhood.
The leak happened at the Fernie Memorial Arena.
Fire crews and RCMP are at the scene.
More to come…
