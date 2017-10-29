American Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Newfoundland
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 29, 2017 1:49PM EDT
STEPHENVILLE, N.L. -- An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Newfoundland on Saturday due to a cracked windshield.
The Boeing 7-7-7 airliner landed safely at the Stephenville airport on Saturday afternoon.
Flight 207 bound from Milan, Italy to Miami had 287 passengers and 14 crew on board.
American Airlines says it brought another plane to Stephenville and flew the passengers on to the U.S.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Young women of colour leading social activism in Halifax
- Police say missing woman, 88, found dead in Newmarket, Ont.
- Winnipeg police warn of potentially lethal Halloween-themed fentanyl blotters
- American Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Newfoundland
- Stress relief from petting a dog rubs off on Alberta paramedics