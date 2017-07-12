American agency suspends large whale rescues in U.S. following rescuer death
FREDERICTON -- An American agency that responds to marine mammals in distress has halted its efforts to free large whales trapped in fishing gear following the recent death of a whale rescuer in New Brunswick.
Chris Oliver, assistant administrator with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, extended condolences Wednesday to the family of Joe Howlett of Campobello Island.
Howlett was killed Monday after freeing a North Atlantic right whale that had been entangled in fishing gear.
Oliver said the federal agency has suspended all large whale entanglement response activities in the United States as it reviews its protocols.
According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, nearly three-quarters of all known North Atlantic right whales have scars from past entanglements with commercial fishing gear.
