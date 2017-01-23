Amber Alert issued in U.S. for B.C. girl, 9, believed to be with mother
Police say nine-year-old Makayla Estrada-Weber was abducted from New Westminster, B.C. over the weekend. (Handout)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 5:40PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2017 5:41PM EST
Police in New Westminster, B.C., say that an Amber Alert has been issued in the United States for nine-year-old Makayla Estrada-Weber.
Police said in a press release that Estrada-Weber was taken by her mother, Wilma Estrada, during a custody visit, and that they crossed the international border.
Estrada is believed to be driving a grey 2003 Toyota Corolla with the B.C. license plate number 228MJT.
Police said that anyone who spots the mother, daughter or vehicle should call 9-1-1.
