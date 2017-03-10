

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Amber Alert has been issued for a four-year-old girl who was abducted when a car was stolen from outside her home in Toronto early Friday morning

Christina Nyuyen was last seen in a car around 6 a.m. ET.

Toronto police say the child was placed in the car with its engine running. When her parents went back inside to retrieve another child, the car was stolen.

Police issued its first alert on Twitter around 6:30 a.m. ET Friday saying the car was stolen from the Jane and Lawrence area.

Then around 7:30 a.m., they announced the car had been spotted driving erratically in the area where highways 401 and 403 meet, with the girl still inside.

The car was spotted at Romanway Cres. and Plainfield Rd., they tweeted

The black, four-door Camry has an Ontario licence plate of BHVH392.

Christina was wearing a red jacket, a white hat and pink pants. She has black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who spots the vehicle should call 911 and not approach the car, police advise.

They said in an earlier tweet that the thief may choose to abandon the stolen car and may leave the child inside. They noted it is currently -4 Celsius in the city.