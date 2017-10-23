

The Canadian Press





COLD LAKE, Alta. -- RCMP in east-central Alberta say they have arrested the boyfriend of a woman whose 16-month-old daughter died last summer.

Veronica Poitras was brought to the hospital in Cold Lake by a family member on Aug. 26.

She was transported to a hospital in Edmonton a short time later, but died.

Sherman Robert Whitford, who is 35, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Whitford, who is from Goodfish Lake, is to appear in provincial court in Cold Lake on Wednesday.

Cold Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton near the Saskatchewan boundary.