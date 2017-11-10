

A man from St. Albert, Alta, is pleading for help after thieves broke into his home and stole several valuable items – including a locket holding the ashes of his late wife.

Corey Foy says his house was robbed while he was out running errands on Monday. As soon as he returned home, Foy knew something was wrong.

“When I walked upstairs to my room, my nightstand drawers were open,” he said.

“They took everything out of the nightstands that was valuable, like watches, bracelets, my other set of truck keys.”

No large electronics or TVs were taken. But it's the loss of the tiniest item – a round, silver locket -- that has Foy and his three daughters most upset. The precious keepsake contained the ashes of Foy’s wife, who passed away from cancer last year.

“After she passed, I had a locket made for myself and each of the girls with a portion of her ashes in it. Mine was in the jewelry box,” Foy told CTV Edmonton, his voice breaking.

“It doesn't have any monetary value. It has huge sentimental value.”

Foy has a message for the thieves will stole the locket.

“If you've already tossed it, leave a note where the RCMP can find it so that we can recover it,” he implored.

Police say a black Honda Fit with four teenage boys was seen on video footage in Foy's driveway the same day as the robbery. Anyone with further information is asked to call St. Albert RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

