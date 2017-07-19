Alleged Yahoo hacker Karim Baratov expected in court
Karim Baratov is shown in a photo uploaded to social media. (Karim Baratov/Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 4:10AM EDT
HAMILTON - A Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails is expected to appear at a court hearing today in Hamilton.
Karim Baratov was arrested March 14 in Ancaster, Ont., under the Extradition Act after U.S. authorities indicted him and three others for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.
Baratov has been held without bail since his arrest after an Ontario Superior Court judge ruled in April that the 22-year-old man was too much of a flight risk to be released prior to an extradition hearing.
American authorities alleged in court documents that Baratov, who was born in Kazakhstan, posed an "extremely high flight risk" in part due to his alleged ties to Russian intelligence agents and his financial resources.
The ruling that denied Baratov bail was upheld by Ontario's appeal court on June 9.
Yahoo said last September that information from at least 500 million user accounts had been stolen in a cyberattack two years earlier. Baratov is accused of hacking 80 Yahoo accounts and faces 20 years in prison in the U.S. if convicted.
