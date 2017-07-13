

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Two men in Gatineau, Quebec are facing serious charges including kidnapping, sexual assault and forcible confinement after allegedly taking justice into their own hands in order to humiliate a group of teenagers.

Three teenagers under the age of 16 were reportedly trying to break into parked cars in Buckingham, Que. at around midnight on July 2, according to Gatineau police. During the attempted thefts, police said a man spotted the teenagers and chased after them.

Andrée East, a media relations officer for the Gatineau police, told CTV Ottawa that when the youths ran away from the first man a second man caught up with them. Police allege that the second man grabbed one of the teens by the neck and forced him into a vehicle.

Police said the two men forced the teenager to tell them the home addresses of his two companions who had managed to escape.

The pair of men drove to one of the houses with the teen still inside the vehicle and one of the men entered the residence, police allege.

Inside the home, the man found one of the teenagers hiding in his bedroom and dragged him outside, according to police.

Once outside, police said the young person was forced to undress and walk naked and shoeless down the street beside the vehicle as it drove to the third teen’s house.

Police said the parents of the third teenager were home when one of the men knocked on the door with the naked teenager by his side. The man pushed his way into the home and confronted the parents, according to police.

In a press release, police allege that the man told the teenager’s parents that he wanted to take him to “teach him a lesson.”

Police said the third teen’s parents were able to convince the men to leave without the three youths and called police.

Claude Poitras, 39, and Marc Andre Essiambre, 37, appeared in Gatineau court on Wednesday. They face a total of 18 charges including, kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault, breaking and entering, assault, intimidation and uttering threats.

East said the case should serve as a warning to others about vigilante justice.

“You can’t make justice for yourself,” East said. “Even if you have been the victim of a crime, whatever that crime is.”

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Joanne Schnurr