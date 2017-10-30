

Josh K. Elliott, CTVNews.ca





One man was seriously injured when his out-of-control Corvette crashed onto a Toronto-area lawn, landing on a parked car.

Police say the incident happed at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, in a residential neighbourhood of Brampton, west of Toronto. The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle that veered onto a residential lawn, struck a tree and somehow landed on a Toyota Yaris parked in the driveway.

Photos from the scene show the damaged Corvette on top of the Toyota.

“We just heard a big sound in the house,” Payal Mehta, who lives at the home, told CTV Toronto. “We just came out and we saw the car – the Corvette – on our driveway, all up on my car.”

Paramedics say the 42-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Police have not indicated what may have caused the crash.

Multi agency response @Peel_Paramedics @PeelPoliceMedia #mvc with pt trapped in area of Harold/McMurchy Harold closed pls avoid area^jc pic.twitter.com/OUz7Xxv9Pi — Brampton Fire (@BramptonFireES) October 30, 2017

Person extricated & transported to hospital. Unknown cause being investigated by @PeelPoliceMedia pic.twitter.com/mjyyh1AUiA — Brampton Fire (@BramptonFireES) October 30, 2017

With files from CTV Toronto