'All up on my car': Out-of-control Corvette lands on little Yaris
Josh K. Elliott, CTVNews.ca
Published Monday, October 30, 2017 9:50AM EDT
One man was seriously injured when his out-of-control Corvette crashed onto a Toronto-area lawn, landing on a parked car.
Police say the incident happed at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, in a residential neighbourhood of Brampton, west of Toronto. The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle that veered onto a residential lawn, struck a tree and somehow landed on a Toyota Yaris parked in the driveway.
Photos from the scene show the damaged Corvette on top of the Toyota.
“We just heard a big sound in the house,” Payal Mehta, who lives at the home, told CTV Toronto. “We just came out and we saw the car – the Corvette – on our driveway, all up on my car.”
Paramedics say the 42-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
No one else was injured in the crash.
Police have not indicated what may have caused the crash.
Multi agency response @Peel_Paramedics @PeelPoliceMedia #mvc with pt trapped in area of Harold/McMurchy Harold closed pls avoid area^jc pic.twitter.com/OUz7Xxv9Pi— Brampton Fire (@BramptonFireES) October 30, 2017
Person extricated & transported to hospital. Unknown cause being investigated by @PeelPoliceMedia pic.twitter.com/mjyyh1AUiA— Brampton Fire (@BramptonFireES) October 30, 2017
With files from CTV Toronto
