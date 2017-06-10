All of the sailors from four boats that issued distress calls after being caught in a mid-Atlantic storm are now safe, according to the Canadian Armed Forces’ Joint Task Force Atlantic.

Capt. Marc Saucier, air coordinator of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, told CTV News Channel Saturday morning that commercial boats had pulled the sailors off of three of the four vessels that had issued emergency calls. The fourth vessel sailed to safety on its own accord, according to the JTFA.

Capt. Saucier said a commercial tug rescued two people from a ship called “Happy” in the morning. The cruise ship Queen Mary II helped a man off “the Tamarind” around lunch time today and two others were rescued from another boat by an oil and gas supply vessel.

“They are all safe now onboard the various vessels and being taken care of and they will be brought safely to shore,” he said.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, JRCC Maj. Rhonda Stevens provided the nationalities of the sailors. She said the Queen Mary II had picked up a British sailor and was heading to Halifax, two Dutch sailors were saved by a Bahamas-bound vessel and two Bulgarians were on a ship headed to St. John’s, Nfld.

Maj. Stevens said the sailors faced swells of up to 10 metres.

“Those sailors were very experienced, so they hung on and did what they had to until we could get the rescue complete,” she said.

On Friday, Canada’s Joint Task Force Atlantic dispatched two Canadian Coast Guard vessels, a naval ship and two Air Force planes to aid the sailboats, which were roughly 1,700 kilometres east of Newfoundland. British and Portuguese aircraft were also deployed.

"When people are in distress, everybody willingly comes to help," Stevens said. "Rescuers showed their heroism and their passion for working on the sea and their skills, and they were able to save the lives of those people that were in distress.”

The sailboats had set out on May 29 to compete in the Royal Western Yacht Club’s 2,900 nautical mile race from Plymouth, England to Newport, R.I.

Early Friday, they encountered a storm with winds of up to 110 km/hour, according to the yacht club.

The yacht club issued a statement saying that three emergency beacons had been activated and that five vessels had been affected by the storm. It said there were no known injuries.

With files from The Canadian Press