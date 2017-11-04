

CTVNews.ca Staff





The other two victims of a fiery crash that killed three commuters along a busy highway in Barrie, Ont. earlier this week have been identified.

Bill Ford and John Landry have been named as the other two victims in the major collision on Tuesday evening. Benjamin Dunn, the third victim, had been identified earlier this week.

The 14-vehicle pileup closed a stretch of Highway 400 for more than 24 hours. A pair of tankers caused “massive explosions” on the road, officers said at the time.

Police say the cause of the accident is still under investigation. The traffic had slowed down in the area following a separate three-vehicle crash about a kilometre further up.

A number of other commuters were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Patricia Brown told CTV News Toronto that her friend Ford had just recently celebrated his 74th birthday.

“We just lost another awesome human being off of this earth,” she said. “He would always answer his phone -- always. Then I turned on the TV and I see the accident and I said: 'That’s Bill.'”

Melanie Jacobs, a spokesperson for OMS Express, the courier company where Ford worked for more than 20 years, said he will be missed.

“He had a hard shell but he was a softy inside,” she said. “He was a great man. He’s going to be missed by every single person here.”

A family member of Landry’s told CTV Toronto he was driving home to Innisfil at the time of the accident. The 41-year-old man is described as an amazing son, brother and friend.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Landry’s honour.

“Our family is left saddened and with so much pain, as we have just lost such an imperative part of our family,” a message on the fundraising page reads.

“This unfortunate event has left us all in shock and unable to grasp the idea that such a terrible thing could happen to such a wonderful human being.”

Dunn worked as a truck driver and was a father of nine children.

“It’s just so hard to fathom that my children don’t have their daddy around,” Nikiyah Mulak-Dunn, the man’s wife told CP24 on Thursday. “They already miss him so much.”

With a report from CTV Toronto, CTV Barrie and CP24