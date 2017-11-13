

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police say all three missing Chinese nationals studying in Canada have been located.

They were believed to have been victims of an international kidnapping scam

Yue Liu, 17, was located in Montreal Sunday night. Ke “Jaden” Xu, 16, has also been located ,Toronto police said Monday. The third student, 20-year-old Juanwen Zhang made contact with police on Saturday, police said

Toronto police have warned of a scam involving attempts to convince families in China that their loved ones are being held for ransom in Canada. Meanwhile, police say, the scammers are said to have instructed the Chinese nationals in Canada to go into hiding or their families in China would be hurt.

Police said the students were told not to use social media or their cellphones.

No suspects have been identified.