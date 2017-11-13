All 3 Chinese students targeted in scam found safe
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 10:41AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 13, 2017 10:57AM EST
Toronto police say all three missing Chinese nationals studying in Canada have been located.
They were believed to have been victims of an international kidnapping scam
Yue Liu, 17, was located in Montreal Sunday night. Ke “Jaden” Xu, 16, has also been located ,Toronto police said Monday. The third student, 20-year-old Juanwen Zhang made contact with police on Saturday, police said
Toronto police have warned of a scam involving attempts to convince families in China that their loved ones are being held for ransom in Canada. Meanwhile, police say, the scammers are said to have instructed the Chinese nationals in Canada to go into hiding or their families in China would be hurt.
Police said the students were told not to use social media or their cellphones.
No suspects have been identified.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Pro-Nazi posters discovered at B.C. university on Remembrance Day
- Alberta First Nations seeking heritage recognition, starting with Calgary
- New Brunswick woman missing for 9 months found safe in France
- All 3 Chinese students targeted in scam found safe
- Human foot washes up on beach in Ontario cottage country