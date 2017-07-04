Alberta woman, 42, accused of fraud involving thousands of dollars
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017 10:21AM EDT
STRATHMORE, Alta. -- Dozens of fraud-related charges have been laid against an Alberta woman who is accused of using a fraudulent bank letter to convince several people to give her money.
Strathmore RCMP say they started investigating May 31 when a Wheatland County resident alleged he had been defrauded of thousands of dollars.
A 42-year-old suspect was arrested June 27th on 80 charges that include fraud and uttering threats.
Jane Elizabeth Moore, who lives in Wheatland County, was released on bail with numerous conditions.
Police say she has used a variety of names in the past, including Jane Seaman, Elizabeth Seaman, Jane Norman, Jane Plimmer, JJ O'Conner and Jane Smith.
Moore will appear in Strathmore provincial court on July 7.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- British Columbia man, 33, charged in months-old Calgary homicide case
- Alberta woman, 42, accused of fraud involving thousands of dollars
- RCMP hosts workshop on training police dogs to find fentanyl
- Fatal crash ensues after Edmonton police halt pursuit of stolen truck
- 'Woof' if you know the answer: Problem-solving pooch masters math