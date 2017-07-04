

The Canadian Press





STRATHMORE, Alta. -- Dozens of fraud-related charges have been laid against an Alberta woman who is accused of using a fraudulent bank letter to convince several people to give her money.

Strathmore RCMP say they started investigating May 31 when a Wheatland County resident alleged he had been defrauded of thousands of dollars.

A 42-year-old suspect was arrested June 27th on 80 charges that include fraud and uttering threats.

Jane Elizabeth Moore, who lives in Wheatland County, was released on bail with numerous conditions.

Police say she has used a variety of names in the past, including Jane Seaman, Elizabeth Seaman, Jane Norman, Jane Plimmer, JJ O'Conner and Jane Smith.

Moore will appear in Strathmore provincial court on July 7.