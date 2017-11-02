Alberta takes steps to protect students joining gay-straight groups from being outed
The rainbow flag flies over city hall in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 7, 2014. (The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 5:15PM EDT
EDMONTON - Alberta is proposing new legislation to ensure that students who join gay-straight alliances in school are not outed without their permission.
Education Minister David Eggen says it's critical to make sure all students feel welcome and don't face discrimination.
Gay-straight alliances are social clubs run by students to help LGBTQ students feel welcome and to lessen any chance of bullying.
Eggen's bill makes it clear that when a student joins a gay-straight alliance, they alone have the option to notify their parents or anyone else.
Opposition United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has said parents should be told when their child joins a gay-straight alliance unless there is concern that the disclosure would result in the child coming to harm.
Advocates of gay-straight alliances say the final decision must always rest with the child because there is no way to be sure whether or not outing a child to his or her parents won't lead to family ostracism or physical harm.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Man convicted of beating mother to death receives life sentence, no parole for 12 years
- Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape online trolls, brother says
- Alberta takes steps to protect students joining gay-straight groups from being outed
- Five boys charged in attempted theft involving bear spray at Calgary-area mall
- Ravaged by floods in 2011, Manitoba First Nation finally welcomes families home