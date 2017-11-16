

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- The Alberta government plans to control the online sale of legalized marijuana but will leave over-the-counter sales to private operators.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley tabled proposed legislation in the legislature today, but details on how sales would work have yet to be determined.

There are still questions about how online weed will be delivered and whether liquor stores will be allowed to sell marijuana if they erect a barrier and have a separate entrance for cannabis customers.

The government hopes to have those decisions finalized by early next year.

The federal government has announced it will legalize recreational use of marijuana by July 1.

Provinces will be in charge of distributing and selling cannabis, while keeping roads, schools and workplaces safe.