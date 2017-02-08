

CTVNews.ca Staff





Alberta RCMP are responding to a residence in Pincher Creek following reports of shots fired.

In a news release, Mounties said that neighbouring residents have been advised and their homes are secured. The town of Pincher Creek is located approximately 100 kilometres west of Lethbridge.

A nearby local high school was closed before it opened to students Wednesday morning, police said.

“There are no indications of any injuries to anyone at this time,” RCMP said. “The area has been contained and the RCMP can confirm that there is one male involved in this.”

RCMP: 1 man is involved in the incident in #PincherCreek. RCMP ERT team was deployed after reports of shots fired. No indication of injuries — Mercedes Stephenson (@CTVMercedes) February 8, 2017

Earlier, Mounties tweeted that officers were “attending an ongoing incident” in the town.

“Stay away from police activity and do not share incident details/locations on social media,” they said on Twitter.

A notice on the town’s website said some areas had been closed due to an “emergency situation.” The notice also said the town office, swimming pool and community centre arena would be closed for the day.