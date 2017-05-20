

CTVNews.ca Staff





A couple of parents from Red Deer, Alta., were finally reunited with their nine-year-old son on Saturday, after being separated from him when he was just weeks old.

Afghani nationals Farid and Ruoya Mustamandy gave birth to their son Naween in 2007, not long before they were scheduled to immigrate to Canada.

The Mustamandys say they had not expected Naween when they applied for immigration and feared that telling Immigration Canada about his birth might jeopardize the applications of extended family members.

As a result, they left Naween with his grandmother in Pakistan. They did not inform Canadian officials about the child they left behind.

The parents stayed in regular contact with their son over video chats and sent monthly financial support to his grandmother.

They felt he was safe in Pakistan until the grandmother was forced to move to an area of Afghanistan with a strong Taliban presence in 2010.

Last year, Farid hired an immigration lawyer to get Naween back. They filed an application for humanitarian sponsorship of the child and acknowledged their earlier failure to share information about Naween with Canadian officials.

The application was approved, and Naween arrived at Calgary International Airport with his mother on Saturday.

Members of his extended family appeared ecstatic. Farid gave his son a hug and a kiss.

“I’m hoping he’s going to school and have a good future, a safe life,” Farid said.

The boy’s uncle Timour Mustamandy thanked the Canadian government for accepting Naween’s application and said the family plans to allow the boy to slowly adapt to his new life in Alberta.

“Now he can start a beautiful life, can have a good education and we don’t have to worry that much,” said Timour Mustamandy said.

Naween will celebrate his 10th birthday in June.

