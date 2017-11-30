Alberta officer rescues women who went into river to stop dogs attacking deer
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - A dog walk in southern Alberta ended with a police officer rescuing two women from a river.
Police in Lethbridge got a call Wednesday around noon about four dogs attacking an injured deer near an off-leash dog area in the north end of the city.
When Const. Denton Michelson arrived at Peenaquim Park, he found two women in the Oldman River trying to stop their dogs attacking the deer.
One of the owners pulled the dogs from the deer, but then the current started to sweep her away.
Michelson helped the first dog owner out of the river and then went in to help the other woman and the dogs get back to shore.
Staff-Sgt. Jamie Fisher says it all ended well, but adds it's a reminder for people not to go into bodies of water and be cautious when pets could be around wildlife.
