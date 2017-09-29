

The Canadian Press





RED DEER, Alta. -- Mounties in central Alberta say an increase in mail theft is leading to increased attempts at identity theft.

Police in Red Deer got a call about two men breaking into a community mailbox early on Sept. 20.

One suspect was arrested with numerous pieces of mail, methamphetamine and break-in tools.

Const. Derek Turner says thieves aren't just looking for gift cards or credit information, they are using stolen personal information in mail to access bank accounts, open new ones, apply for loans and credit cards and get government benefits.

RCMP are working with Canada Post to prevent and investigate mail theft and encourage customers to report any suspicious activities regarding mail to police.

Canada Post suggests several ways to prevent identity theft through the mail, including collecting mail daily and if mail doesn't come, contact senders to ensure they have your correct mailing address.

Brandon Aart Speelman, who is 24, is facing several charges in relation to the Red Deer mailbox break-in. He's to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Oct. 3.

Mounties northeast of Edmonton are also warning customers of the post office in Glendon to beware of possible fraud and identity theft after someone pried open numerous post office boxes on Sept. 16 and stole mail.