

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Alberta man is set to be sentenced in Canada after admitting to travelling to Ireland to have sex with a teenage girl.

Jashua Tremblay, 34, of Fort McMurray, has admitted to using the Internet to lure a 13-year-old girl. He has pleaded guilty to three charges related to luring to facilitate child pornography, luring for sexual contact as well as flying to Ireland for actual sexual contact with a child.

Back in 2012, Tremblay first made contact with the girl, who is from Ireland. Eventually he convinced her to share sexual images online and then flew to Ireland on two separate occasions to have sex with her, the court heard.

Court heard that he got to know a 13-year-old online when he was just over 30 years old. Eventually sexual images were exchanged and there were promises of a real relationship. Tremblay flew to Ireland to meet the girl, who had at that point turned 14.

The father of the child later found a letter Tremblay sent her. When he contacted Tremblay, court heard that Tremblay claimed to be 19 years old. He also said that he would cease contact with the girl. He later flew to Ireland again and had sex with the girl.

Tremblay was caught after the two were seen exiting a vacation home that he had rented there. Neighbours called the girl’s father.

The Crown is seeking a five-year prison sentence. The defence is asking for four years.

Tremblay is believed to be the first person in Alberta to be charged with child sex tourism, a Criminal Code offence that allows Canadians to be prosecuted for sexual offences against children in other countries.

With files from The Canadian Press