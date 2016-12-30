

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Alberta family are counting their blessings after one of their members survived a frigid 14 hours trapped inside an overturned car on Christmas Day.

On Sunday, Michael Walker set out from his home in Eureka River, Alta. -- nearly 600 kilometres northwest of Edmonton -- to visit relatives in Debolt, some two hours away.

He only got about half way.

“I don't remember anything of the accident,” Michael told CTV Edmonton from his hospital bed, via Facetime. “I took the first turn, and somehow or another I missed the second one and ended up jumping an approach.”

Michael’s car shot off the quiet rural road and rolled onto its side, out of sight in a deep ditch. Michael was trapped.

“I'm upside down, wearing my seatbelt,” he said. “I couldn't really move or anything.”

Michael was able to wiggle part of his body free, but his ankle was badly broken and he felt intense pressure in his back. He had his cell phone, but couldn’t find it. Meanwhile, his family wondered why he hadn’t arrived at this aunt and uncle’s house.

“I knew right away,” Michael’s mother, Berneice Walker, told CTV Edmonton in an emotional interview. “He always texts me or phones me when he gets there, and he never (did) so I started looking for him... We drove the highway that he would've went.”

The family saw nothing of Michael and contacted the RCMP, who also started to search for him. Meanwhile, Michael’s older sister Delainah Velichka, posted a note on Facebook alerting friends to be on the lookout for her missing brother.

“They were all out on Christmas evening, looking for my brother,” Delainah told CTV Edmonton.

As time passed with no sign of Michael, the family became increasingly desperate. Michael’s other older sister, Dawn Cox, stayed at home with their father.

“He just looked out the window, and he was sobbing and sobbing, and I could hear him saying, ‘My son, where's my son?’” Dawn told CTV Edmonton.

Trapped in the car, Michael opened some of his family’s Christmas gifts to help him keep warm, using clothes to add layers.

“It was horrible,” Michael said. “About the longest night of my life, that’s for sure… I was cold and I was shaking.”

More than 14 hours after the accident, Michael was finally spotted. High school friends who learned Michael was missing had gone out looking for their friend. They noticed something no one else had: a broken highway marker and tire tracks. They followed them, and there down in a ditch surrounded by willows, they saw Michael’s overturned car.

“It was great,” Michael said. “I've never felt happier than that.”

It took rescuers two hours to get Michael out of the vehicle. He was then airlifted to a hospital in Grande Prairie before being transferred to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton, where he’s currently being treated for a broken vertebrae and a busted ankle.

“That's our Christmas miracle -- to have him back,” Berneice said.

The family also says that it’s learned a lesson in the last few days, one they’ve already put into practice in the hospital.

“Now, like every time my parents or sisters leave the room, (we) make sure (to) say, 'Bye, I love you' -- all that kind of thing,” Michael said.

With files from CTV Edmonton