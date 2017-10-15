

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Alberta man’s dashboard camera appears to have captured RCMP firing several shots at an stolen pickup truck, as men in ski masks evaded police.

Tomasz Gorny of Blackfalds, Alta., was driving home from work Friday afternoon when he says he realized he was witnessing a police chase on the highway north of Sylvan Lake.

He pulled over and hit record. He says he thought it was funny at first, but realized the seriousness of the situation after hearing six shots.

“I wasn’t sure if they were going to hit me,” he said. “The RCMP (were) shooting at them and they were coming towards me, so at some point the truck was between me and RCMP.”

RCMP were attempting to use a spike belt to stop the truck, but the truck’s driver avoided it.

Gorny said he saw two men wearing ski masks and big sunglasses in the truck. The men got away.

Later on, two nearby residences were broken into. Cellphones were taken from the first home, where a family with children was home at the time. A pickup truck was stolen from the second home, an unoccupied farm house.

RCMP later managed to block the second stolen vehicle with an RCMP vehicle, leading to a collision that allowed police to make arrests. More shots were fired. Two men were sent to hospital. Three were arrested.

Earlier on Friday, RCMP in Sundre, Alta., had responded to a number of complaints of erratic driving and threatening behaviour involving a stolen vehicle and said three men in a vehicle had rammed another vehicle and injured a civilian.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has said it will investigate. The provincial oversight body investigates deaths and serious injuries.

Members of the public who may have information about the incidents are asked to call RCMP or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Angela Jung