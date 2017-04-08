

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Alberta man didn’t hesitate to plunge into freezing cold water to save his dog after it broke through thin ice at a park – a dramatic rescue that was caught on camera.

“As soon as the ice broke, I just went right in,” dog owner Duncan McIver told CTV Edmonton, still soaked and chilled from the ordeal. “I think most people would do the same for their dog.”

By coincidence, CTV Edmonton was at the park in St. Albert, Alberta on Saturday for a story on ice safety as the ordeal unfolded. St. Albert officials say there has been a dramatic increase in ice rescue calls this week, with three coming in since Thursday alone.

As the camera rolled, McIver jumped into the icy pond to save his dog, Cosmo, who had plunged through thin ice.

In the video, you can see the ice breaking under McIver’s weight as his dog struggles to keep its head above the frigid water. McIver soon gets to the animal and they find relief on a strip of concrete as CTV Edmonton reporter Angela Jung calls 911 for help. Attempting to get ashore, McIver and Cosmo plunge through the thin ice again before reaching dry land.

“It’s a split second thing,” McIver said moments after emerging from the pond. “You’re not just going to let him die, right?”

Duncan & Cosmo drenched but ok. "It's a spilt second thing. You're not going to let him die, right?" Full dets @ 6pm on @ctvedmonton (2/2) pic.twitter.com/YkvabWf5Wy — Angela Jung (@AngelaJungCTV) April 8, 2017

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Angela Jung